Fumiko "Fumi" Ishida
Oct 17, 1934 – Aug 2, 2020
Fumiko "Fumi" Ishida, 85, of Ceres, CA passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Modesto, CA. Fumi was born in Greeley, CO, to parents Jenkichi and Suyeno Fujimoto on October 17, 1934. In 1961 she married Noboru "Nob" Ishida and together they had 2 children. Fumi worked for the Ceres Unified School District. She was a member of Soroptomist of Ceres, Ceres Historical Society, and Cortez Karaoke Group. She often spent time volunteering at the Gallo Center for the Arts, Community Hospice, and Memorial Medical Center.
Fumi was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Noboru "Nob" Ishida. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her siblings; Chitose Nakazawa, Toshiko Wyeno, Bette Ohara, Sakaye Fujimoto, and Kiyoshi Fujimoto. Fumi is survived by her children; Cyndy (Glenn) Tokubo of Clovis and Gayle (Victor) Yamamoto of Turlock, her grandchildren; Joshua Burch and Ryan Yamamoto both of Turlock, her brother Yutaka Fujimoto of Castro Valley, and many nieces and nephews.
Franklin & Downs is honored to be serving the Ishida family. Fumi will be laid to rest by her family during a private ceremony at Lakewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Fumi's honor to the American Cancer Society
P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Community Hospice 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95350.
The family would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Bethel Retirement for providing exceptional care, and a loving environment, for Fumi while she was a resident. We would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Community Hospice for the comfort care they provided.