Garnet Marie Carlson
Jan. 7, 1934 - Dec. 9, 2019
Garnet Marie Carlson, 85, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Dec. 9, 2019 in Modesto, CA. Garnet was born January 7, 1934 to Leo and Fern Bowlby in Burwell, Nebraska. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 20 years of service. Garnet enjoyed gardening, especially growing tomatoes, Dancing and traveling.
Garnet is survived by her partner of 15 years, Vernon Harper, children, Joel Carlson (Terry), Sheila Carlson, 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren and her 2 sisters. She is preceded in death by her son, Leslie Carlson, her parents and sister.
Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Carlson family. A Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M., Chapel Service Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Deegan Funeral Chapel, 1441 San Joaquin St., Escalon, CA 95320 followed by a Graveside Service at Burwood Cemetery, 28320 E. River Rd., Escalon, CA 95320. In Lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to at . To send condolences to the family, please visit Garnet's tribute page at www.deeganfuneralchaples.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 17, 2019