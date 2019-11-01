Guest Book View Sign Service Information Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 (209)-632-9111 Viewing 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Wayne Adams

Feb 26, 1953 - Oct 27, 2019

Gary Wayne Adams, 66, of Turlock, CA passed away on Oct 27, 2019. He was born in Turlock, CA on Feb 26, 1953 to Albert and Jerry Adams. Gary graduated from Turlock High School in 1971 where he excelled as an athlete, but was most formidable on the football field. He continued his education and football career at the University of California, Berkeley. Eventually returning to Turlock, Gary followed his father into the family business as a successful Produce Broker. He later met the love of his life, Billie "BJ" Adams, and the two were married for 34 wonderful years.

Gary lived for his family and was known for his loving generosity. Frequent barbecues, parties, and holiday celebrations with family and friends brought him much joy. Gary was also a dedicated and steadfast fan of Cal Football. He strived to never miss a home game at Memorial Stadium, and took great pride in bringing along generations of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to join him cheering on the Golden Bears. Gary was known for his warm smile, witty sense of humor, and friendly conversation with all who he encountered. He was loved, adored, and will be deeply missed by a wide range of friends and family, including numerous nieces and nephews.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Jerry Adams, mother-in-law Lorene West, and daughter Holly Shahan. He is survived by his wife BJ Adams, brother Rex Adams and his wife Shelley, children Jessie Shahan (Robin), Josh Adams (Yvette), Lishie Stone (Cody), and James Adams (Nisha), grandchildren Ashley Lopes (Michael), Kayla Hartsfield (Bryce), and Jessie Lopez (Eric), 10 grandkids, and 3 great-grandkids.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., with a viewing to begin at 9:00 a.m., at Turlock Memorial Park Chapel, 425 N Soderquist Road, Turlock CA 95380.

www.cvobituaries.com





Gary Wayne AdamsFeb 26, 1953 - Oct 27, 2019Gary Wayne Adams, 66, of Turlock, CA passed away on Oct 27, 2019. He was born in Turlock, CA on Feb 26, 1953 to Albert and Jerry Adams. Gary graduated from Turlock High School in 1971 where he excelled as an athlete, but was most formidable on the football field. He continued his education and football career at the University of California, Berkeley. Eventually returning to Turlock, Gary followed his father into the family business as a successful Produce Broker. He later met the love of his life, Billie "BJ" Adams, and the two were married for 34 wonderful years.Gary lived for his family and was known for his loving generosity. Frequent barbecues, parties, and holiday celebrations with family and friends brought him much joy. Gary was also a dedicated and steadfast fan of Cal Football. He strived to never miss a home game at Memorial Stadium, and took great pride in bringing along generations of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to join him cheering on the Golden Bears. Gary was known for his warm smile, witty sense of humor, and friendly conversation with all who he encountered. He was loved, adored, and will be deeply missed by a wide range of friends and family, including numerous nieces and nephews.Gary is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Jerry Adams, mother-in-law Lorene West, and daughter Holly Shahan. He is survived by his wife BJ Adams, brother Rex Adams and his wife Shelley, children Jessie Shahan (Robin), Josh Adams (Yvette), Lishie Stone (Cody), and James Adams (Nisha), grandchildren Ashley Lopes (Michael), Kayla Hartsfield (Bryce), and Jessie Lopez (Eric), 10 grandkids, and 3 great-grandkids.A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., with a viewing to begin at 9:00 a.m., at Turlock Memorial Park Chapel, 425 N Soderquist Road, Turlock CA 95380. Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close