Gary Wayne Adams
Feb 26, 1953 - Oct 27, 2019
Gary Wayne Adams, 66, of Turlock, CA passed away on Oct 27, 2019. He was born in Turlock, CA on Feb 26, 1953 to Albert and Jerry Adams. Gary graduated from Turlock High School in 1971 where he excelled as an athlete, but was most formidable on the football field. He continued his education and football career at the University of California, Berkeley. Eventually returning to Turlock, Gary followed his father into the family business as a successful Produce Broker. He later met the love of his life, Billie "BJ" Adams, and the two were married for 34 wonderful years.
Gary lived for his family and was known for his loving generosity. Frequent barbecues, parties, and holiday celebrations with family and friends brought him much joy. Gary was also a dedicated and steadfast fan of Cal Football. He strived to never miss a home game at Memorial Stadium, and took great pride in bringing along generations of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to join him cheering on the Golden Bears. Gary was known for his warm smile, witty sense of humor, and friendly conversation with all who he encountered. He was loved, adored, and will be deeply missed by a wide range of friends and family, including numerous nieces and nephews.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Jerry Adams, mother-in-law Lorene West, and daughter Holly Shahan. He is survived by his wife BJ Adams, brother Rex Adams and his wife Shelley, children Jessie Shahan (Robin), Josh Adams (Yvette), Lishie Stone (Cody), and James Adams (Nisha), grandchildren Ashley Lopes (Michael), Kayla Hartsfield (Bryce), and Jessie Lopez (Eric), 10 grandkids, and 3 great-grandkids.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., with a viewing to begin at 9:00 a.m., at Turlock Memorial Park Chapel, 425 N Soderquist Road, Turlock CA 95380.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 1, 2019