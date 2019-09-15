Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Anderson. View Sign Service Information First Christian Reformed Chr 305 Boesch Dr Ripon, CA 95366 Memorial service 10:00 AM Frist Christian Reformed Church 305 Boesch Drive Ripon , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Keith Anderson

Oct 25, 1953 - Sep 10. 2019

Gary Keith Anderson, 65, entered into eternal rest on September 10, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Gary was born on Oct. 25, 1953 in Richmond, CA to Charles Edwin and Carol Anderson.

Gary was a long-time member of the Ripon Free Methodist Church and accepted Christ as his personal savior at the age of 9. He married the former Vera Christine Nicholay of Ripon on Oct 22, 1988. They had 30 happy, blessed years of marriage built on God as their foundation and strength. They also spent their earlier years as very close friends who went out nearly every weekend to a movie and a slice of homemade strawberry pie at Jimco Truck Stop in Ripon. This continued for 10 years prior to their marriage.

Gary spent 32 years in the Army and National Guard reserves. He cherished his many years of military service and his strong faith in God and the principals and core values that were instilled in him by the military made him the man he was. He also worked for many years at Bill Parks Chevron in Ripon. He made many friends there that still remember him fondly.

Gary is survived by his loving wife, Vera, his mother, Carol Anderson, his siblings, Dennis Anderson (Margie), Lauralynn Edwards (Doug), Linda Spinelli and Allen Anderson (Christina), as well as his four children, Kristina Anderson, Sasha Anderson, Donnie Anderson and Courtney Anderson along with three grandchildren, Dezinae, Cara and Cadence. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Edwin Anderson.

Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Anderson family. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, September 21 at Frist Christian Reformed Church, 305 Boesch Drive in Ripon at 10 AM. Full military honors and committal will be held at Ripon Cemetery, 320 Stockton Ave in Ripon at a later date to be announced. All are welcome to attend.

Remembrances in his memory may be made to the First Christian Reformed Church Deacon Fund; 305 Boesch Drive, Ripon, CA 95366.

www.cvobituaries.com



