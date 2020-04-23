Gary Lee Carrillo
March 1, 1958 - April 12, 2020
Gary Lee Carrillo, 62, passed peacefully on the evening of April 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife Lisa, his children Roxanne, Vincent, Daniella, Rosaleea, Gary Jr., his 10 grandchildren, his mother Mary, sisters Rosie and Laura, his brother Greg, and many nieces and nephews. He worked as a welder, install landscaper amongst many other occupations, he was a jack of all trades. His hobbies and interests were model cars, car shows, carving, and customizing stuff. He enjoyed spending time with family at parks and festivals. He was a proud member of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, and will be dearly missed.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 23, 2020