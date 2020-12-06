1/1
Gary Childress
1945 - 2020
Gary Childress
May 28, 1945 - November 25, 2020
Modesto, California - Gary James Childress of native of California passed away at his home in Atwater, California after a lengthy illness. He passed away on November 25, 2020 and was preceded in death by his father Miles Franklin Childress and his mother Estelle America Childress of Modesto, CA. Gary was also preceded in death by his sister Carole Jo Williams, Yvonne Riggs and two brothers Frank and Jackie Childress, his grandson Corey also preceded him in death. Gary is survived by his wife of 54 years Glenda, his son Gary II, two daughters Tammy Dearing of Louisburg, MO and Charla Klimek of Modesto, CA. He was a grandpa to 4 grandsons, and 4 granddaughters and 8 great grand babies. He was also a member of the new life Christian center of Atwater, CA. Gary will be laid to rest on December 8, 2020 at Ceres Memorial Park at 1pm.



Published in Modesto Bee on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Interment
01:00 PM
Ceres Memorial Park
