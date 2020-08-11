1/1
Gary DeHart
1940 - 2020
Gary Arland DeHart
April 12, 1940 - August 7,2020
Gary Arland DeHart born in Merced California, April 12th 1940 to James Arland DEHART born March 18th 1917 and Volna Laurelle DEHART born January 24, 1919. He is preceded in death by his only brother Paul D. DEHART.
He is survived by his wife Charlotte Kay DEHART 77. His three sons Randy DEHART wife (Robyn) Rod and Rick DEHART wife( Francesca). Two stepchildren Kelly Lemos and Kerry Cordray.
Gary had ten grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Gary graduated from Downey High School in 1958.
Gary Had over 40 years of business as DeHart Plumbing, Heating & Air Inc.
Gary was a sports enthusiast, he loved playing golf, and was a Master grill chef, and a Master joke/story teller, and lets not forget a wine enthusiast. Gary always had a beautiful garden in which he took great pride in. His love for classic cars was a passion that goes without saying. He always enjoyed a parade or car show to show them off.
Gary and Charlotte spent many years traveling in their motor home to various places around California and the United States playing golf and visiting friends and family.
Gary was very proud of his sons and their accomplishments along with his grandchildren and their lives with their families and success. He loved his family and always made time to be there for them to share in the memories.
Graveside services Lakewood Memorial Family only.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Memorial Park
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098834465
Memories & Condolences
August 9, 2020
Charlotte & Family,
May Gary rest in peace. My thoughts are with you and your family.
Ron Carter
Ron Carter
Friend
