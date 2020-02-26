Gary Douglas Chamberlain
June 8, 1952 - February 12, 2020
Gary Douglas Chamberlain passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 67. He battled Glioblastoma, Level 4 for 2 years with bravery & positivity.
He was born on June 8, 1952 to loving parents Doyle & Frances Chamberlain in Modesto, CA
Gary will lovingly be remembered by his wife Debbie, daughter Miranda, mother Frances, sisters Sheryl & Karen, his aunts, cousins, mother-in-law Mabel & sister-in-law Karen. He was preceded in death by his father Doyle.
He graduated from Grace M. Davis High School on June 1970. Gary enjoyed music & played alto saxophone. He met his sweetheart Debbie here & they were married on June 23, 1973 for 46 years.
After he graduated from High School he attended California Polytechnic University in San Luis Obispo & received his BS degree in City & Regional Planning on March1977.
Gary & Debbie moved back to Modesto & he was employed at Modesto Irrigation District for 27 years as a Dispatching Shift Supervisor.
Gary & Debbie became members of Trinity United Presbyterian Church in May 1982 & have been members for 38 years.
Gary continued his love of music by being a member of Trinity's Hand Bell Choir.
In addition, he served on the Tuesday Morning Ground Crew every week, helping to keep our Church grounds beautiful. He was proud to be a part of this caring group of men & formed wonderful friendships.
Gary loved serving in the church kitchen, doing projects around the Church & was a member of a loving Small Group Bible Study.
He led a spiritual life & loved his Church family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto, CA on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson, CA
Gary will be remembered for his smile, sense of humor, willingness to help others, the way he loved his family & his faith in Jesus Christ.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020