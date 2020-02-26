Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Douglas Chamberlain. View Sign Service Information Trinity United Presbyterian 1600 Carver Rd Modesto, CA 95350 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Trinity United Presbyterian Church 1600 Carver Road Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Douglas Chamberlain

June 8, 1952 - February 12, 2020

Gary Douglas Chamberlain passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 67. He battled Glioblastoma, Level 4 for 2 years with bravery & positivity.

He was born on June 8, 1952 to loving parents Doyle & Frances Chamberlain in Modesto, CA

Gary will lovingly be remembered by his wife Debbie, daughter Miranda, mother Frances, sisters Sheryl & Karen, his aunts, cousins, mother-in-law Mabel & sister-in-law Karen. He was preceded in death by his father Doyle.

He graduated from Grace M. Davis High School on June 1970. Gary enjoyed music & played alto saxophone. He met his sweetheart Debbie here & they were married on June 23, 1973 for 46 years.

After he graduated from High School he attended California Polytechnic University in San Luis Obispo & received his BS degree in City & Regional Planning on March1977.

Gary & Debbie moved back to Modesto & he was employed at Modesto Irrigation District for 27 years as a Dispatching Shift Supervisor.

Gary & Debbie became members of Trinity United Presbyterian Church in May 1982 & have been members for 38 years.

Gary continued his love of music by being a member of Trinity's Hand Bell Choir.

In addition, he served on the Tuesday Morning Ground Crew every week, helping to keep our Church grounds beautiful. He was proud to be a part of this caring group of men & formed wonderful friendships.

Gary loved serving in the church kitchen, doing projects around the Church & was a member of a loving Small Group Bible Study.

He led a spiritual life & loved his Church family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto, CA on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson, CA

Gary will be remembered for his smile, sense of humor, willingness to help others, the way he loved his family & his faith in Jesus Christ.

www.cvobituaries.com



Gary Douglas ChamberlainJune 8, 1952 - February 12, 2020Gary Douglas Chamberlain passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 67. He battled Glioblastoma, Level 4 for 2 years with bravery & positivity.He was born on June 8, 1952 to loving parents Doyle & Frances Chamberlain in Modesto, CAGary will lovingly be remembered by his wife Debbie, daughter Miranda, mother Frances, sisters Sheryl & Karen, his aunts, cousins, mother-in-law Mabel & sister-in-law Karen. He was preceded in death by his father Doyle.He graduated from Grace M. Davis High School on June 1970. Gary enjoyed music & played alto saxophone. He met his sweetheart Debbie here & they were married on June 23, 1973 for 46 years.After he graduated from High School he attended California Polytechnic University in San Luis Obispo & received his BS degree in City & Regional Planning on March1977.Gary & Debbie moved back to Modesto & he was employed at Modesto Irrigation District for 27 years as a Dispatching Shift Supervisor.Gary & Debbie became members of Trinity United Presbyterian Church in May 1982 & have been members for 38 years.Gary continued his love of music by being a member of Trinity's Hand Bell Choir.In addition, he served on the Tuesday Morning Ground Crew every week, helping to keep our Church grounds beautiful. He was proud to be a part of this caring group of men & formed wonderful friendships.Gary loved serving in the church kitchen, doing projects around the Church & was a member of a loving Small Group Bible Study.He led a spiritual life & loved his Church family.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto, CA on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson, CAGary will be remembered for his smile, sense of humor, willingness to help others, the way he loved his family & his faith in Jesus Christ. Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close