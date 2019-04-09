Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Engelhardt. View Sign

Gary Lee Engelhardt

August 31,1953 - March 27,2019

Gary Engelhardt (Cal) passed away unexpectedly March 27, 2019. He was born in Augsburg, Germany on August 31, 1953 to Marguerite and Charles Engelhardt. He was the fourth of six children. As a child Gary found a strong love of sports, baseball being his favorite. Although he was a shy child, he had a great sense of humor and was a bit of a daredevil.

He attended Modesto High School then began working in construction. He became the designated handyman whom everyone called to help with repairs.

He worked for multiple housing developments including Florsheim Homes. Over the last few years he worked for NPSG Global as a Project Manager where he was given the opportunity to live all over the US- including New York, Las Vegas, and Orlando.

As a young man Gary spent some time living in Tahoe, then Alaska where he mined for gold. At 16 he met Patti Eidschun, they later married in 1990, and began a family soon after.

Gary loved cheering on the North Carolina Tar Heels, San Francisco Giants, and Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr. His favorite singer was Elvin Bishop and loved watching Lonesome Dove, The Andy Griffith Show, or any old western movie. He developed a passion for drawing and loved to share that with his children. He was a man of Wranglers and cowboy boots with a quick wit and big heart.

Gary is survived by his three children Cheyenne Engelhardt, Dylan Engelhardt, Kody Engelhardt; grandchildren, Hunter and Kelsey Howard; Patti Engelhardt; siblings, Bill (Susan) Engelhardt, Robin (Connie) Engelhardt, Eve Edwards, Sue Ann (Kenny) Wilhite, and Richard (Mardie) Engelhardt; and many nieces and nephews. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

