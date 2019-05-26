Gary W. Fischer
1941-2019
A resident of Modesto all his life, died peacefully at his home on May 10, 2019 surrounded by family. Gary was born in Inglewood, Ca. to parents Wayne and Ethel Fischer. He attended Downey High, class of 1960. He joined the United States Air Force in 1960 and became a Jet Engine Mechanic. His duty stations were Hamilton AFB in Novato, Ca and Kadena AFB in Okinawa. He served his country proudly including numerous trips to Vietnam in the early years of the war. After his honorable discharge in 1964 he went to work for Gallo Winery. In 1965 he married his wife Joan. He attended Modesto JC pursuing his fire science degree and joined the Modesto Fire Department in 1966, retiring after 27 years of service in 1993. During his career with the fire department he was also a licensed painting contractor, painting homes and businesses on his days off. He kept active after his retirement. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, camping, Civil War history, woodworking, classic cars and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his wife Joan to destinations around the country. As a woodworker, he built over 1100 owl nest boxes that are still seen all over Stanislaus County today. Gary was a member of numerous organizations including the Modesto Elks Lodge #1282, Veterans of Foreign Wars, VFW Post #3199, the St. Andrews Society of Modesto, (he was quite proud of his Scottish heritage), Old Fisherman's Club, I.O.O.F. and ECV Chapter #58. He was the Crew Chair for several years of the ECV monument committee and was responsible for erecting numerous monuments throughout Stanislaus County. He is survived by Joan, his wife of 53 years; sons Ryan (Laura), Adam (Laura), and grandchildren Hanna, Kara, Mack and Wade. There will be no services held at his request.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 26, 2019