Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Memorial service 2:00 PM

Gary Dennis Griffin Sr.

Mar. 1950 - Apr. 2019

Gary Dennis Griffin Sr. was born in Artesia, California in the winter of 1950. The family moved to Turlock in the mid 1950's.

One of 13 children, Gary had his own style of humor. He was always telling jokes and he thought they were funny even if others didn't. Gary enjoyed reading and watching movies and sitcoms. He loved to sing and he listened and sang to all kinds of different music from Johnny Cash to Big Bopper to the Rolling Stones. In his younger years Gary enjoyed lifting weights. Cindy's restaurant was a favorite place to hang out and drink coffee with friends until his health declined.

Gary married Nancy in 1971 and they had two children, Gary Jr. and Denise. Nancy passed away in 2013.

Gary is survived by his children Gary Griffin Jr. and Denise Van Leuvan; grandchildren Caleb, Dylan, Joey, Allie, Kylie, Aiden and Danny; siblings Dolores, Carolyn, Randy, Douglas, Donnie, Darla and Bonnie. Gary was preceded in death by his wife Nancy and siblings Patsy, Orson, Larry, Rick and Terry.

A Memorial Service for Gary will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Allen Mortuary. Please share your fun memories at

www.cvobituaries.com





