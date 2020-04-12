Guest Book View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Homer Parham

May 20, 1947 - April 3, 2020

Gary was born in Paragould, Arkansas to Audrey and Rudolph Parham. The family moved to Modesto, California when he was five years old. He graduated Thomas Downey High School in 1965, and was drafted into the Army in 1966. He served in Germany and was honorably discharged in 1968. Gary began his career with the U.S. Postal Service in 1969 and rose to the rank of Postmaster for Riverbank, California, and retired in 1995. Upon retirement, Gary pursued his love for classic cars by joining the Mid-Valley Chevy Club and restoring a 1938 Chevrolet. He loved attending car related events with the club, like Cool April Nights in Fortuna, Hot August Nights in Reno, and every Graffiti event in the Modesto area. Gary also developed a love for cameras, and created a hefty classic car portfolio.

Gary is survived by his wife, Wendy Parham, his two daughters and sons-in-law, Kim and Alan Kosky, and Kristi and Scott Kelechenyi, his sister, Betty Fahey, and five grandchildren, Taylor, Emily, Megan, and Barrett. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Audrey and Rudolph Parham, and his son Keith Parham. We will miss you, and remember you always.

We will celebrate Gary's life when it is safer for everyone to gather.

www.cvobituaries.com



Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 12, 2020

