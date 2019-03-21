Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Gary Ellis Humphreys

August 26, 1936 - March 13, 2019

Gary was born in Los Angeles to William and Thelma Humphreys, but resided in Modesto for the last 30 years. He graduated from Alhambra High School in Alhambra, California, where met his sweetheart and future wife, Rita Mary Parisi. Gary served three years in the US Navy at Los Alamitos Naval Air Station. From 1959 to 1997, Gary worked tirelessly for S.C. Johnson and Son.

Gary was a devout and active parishioner at St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Modesto and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He also volunteered at Inter-Faith Ministries of Modesto. Gary was an avid bowler and will be missed by his teammates at McHenry Bowl. The Los Angeles Dodgers figured prominently in Gary's life; he'd been an enthusiastic fan since 1958. Gary was also a lifelong outdoorsman; as a youth, he was a Boy Scout and later became a Scoutmaster. He enjoyed hunting, backpacking, and camping with his wife, children, and friends.

Gary is survived by his beloved wife Rita, his half-brother Gil Quinn, his step-sister Carol Young, and his seven children: Mark (Melissa), Phillip (Jana), Thomas (Lisa), Richard (Michele), Ann, Matthew (Julia), and John. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday April 5th at 9:30am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1813 Oakdale Rd, Modesto. An open house/celebration of Gary's life will be held on Saturday April 6th from 1:00-6:00 pm at 2617 Dardanelle Drive, Modesto.

1813 Oakdale Rd

Modesto, CA 95355

