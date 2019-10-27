Dr. Gary L. Crellin
July 20, 1940 - Sept. 27, 2019
Gary was surrounded by family and friends when he passed peacefully home to the Lord. During his life he touched many through his love of life, involvement with his family, his work, various musical groups, and his church. He was always ready to help with projects for friends, family, and church. Gary's life work in engineering provided many significant achievements to society. He also taught math at the high school and collegiate levels and later worked as a manager at Ace Hardware.
He was a member of Geneva Presbyterian Church for over 30 years where he served as elder, committee chairs, and in the choir. He was always involved with charitable groups such as Habitat for Humanity, the Crop Walk, and Family Promise.
Gary was a source of love and strength to his whole family. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, his 6 children, 17 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and extended family. We take comfort in the knowledge that he is at peace with our Lord, even though we miss him daily.
A celebration of life will be held at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Modesto on Saturday, November 9th at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Geneva church or Habitat for Humanity.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 27, 2019