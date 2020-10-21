1/1
Gary L. Peters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary L. Peters
June 20, 1950- Oct. 12, 2020
Gary L. Peters died in the loving arms of his wife Vicki L. Peters at home to join the lord. Due to heart attack and lack of ill timing of his doctors and insurance and the Governer of California making his stint elective surgery he lost his life. Gary and Vicki ran their own business of Peters Gunite Construction Company for 38 years here in the valley. We had the BEST employees in the world so hard working and loyal! Gary was the best Father of two children and Grandfather of five Grand children and three Great-Grand children he will be missed greatly. He was their loving Papa!
Services @12Noon, Oct. 24th @Lakewood Memorial Park.
Celebration of life @Gary & Vicki's home
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 20, 2020
What a wonderful brother in law I had for awhile I will always love this family may God send u comfort and peace
Ginger Johnston
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved