Gary L. PetersJune 20, 1950- Oct. 12, 2020Gary L. Peters died in the loving arms of his wife Vicki L. Peters at home to join the lord. Due to heart attack and lack of ill timing of his doctors and insurance and the Governer of California making his stint elective surgery he lost his life. Gary and Vicki ran their own business of Peters Gunite Construction Company for 38 years here in the valley. We had the BEST employees in the world so hard working and loyal! Gary was the best Father of two children and Grandfather of five Grand children and three Great-Grand children he will be missed greatly. He was their loving Papa!Services @12Noon, Oct. 24th @Lakewood Memorial Park.Celebration of life @Gary & Vicki's home