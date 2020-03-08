Gary Lee Holt
March 8, 1965 to February 27, 2020
Our son Gary passed away at Memorial Hospital just three weeks after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer.
Gary was born and raised in Modesto. He graduated from Davis High School in 1983. As a 10-year old he became a BEE carrier, even having to go out at night to collect from his customers. Needless to say, it was a much safer, honest world back then. After high school he worked at the Riverbank Ammo Plant and then worked 26 years at Kruse Lucas Imports as an Auto Technician.
When Gary was 8 years old, he got his first dirt bike and loved riding with his dad and his Uncle George. But his greatest love was NASCAR racing, NHRA drag car racing, and entertaining his friends at his home.
Gary leaves behind his devastated parents Bill and Sandy Holt, sister Lori Holt, loving girlfriend Marian Smallwood, Godson Levi Parker, and countless friends and relatives. He is predeceased by grandparents Jerry and Mabel Kline, Pearl Reed, and Uncle George Kline.
Services will be at Salas Brothers on Friday, March 13, at 1 pm. Reception to follow at 3024 Fredericksburg, Modesto. In lieu of flowers, please donate or to .
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020