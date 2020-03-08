Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Lee Holt. View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Service 1:00 PM Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Lee Holt

March 8, 1965 to February 27, 2020

Our son Gary passed away at Memorial Hospital just three weeks after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer.

Gary was born and raised in Modesto. He graduated from Davis High School in 1983. As a 10-year old he became a BEE carrier, even having to go out at night to collect from his customers. Needless to say, it was a much safer, honest world back then. After high school he worked at the Riverbank Ammo Plant and then worked 26 years at Kruse Lucas Imports as an Auto Technician.

When Gary was 8 years old, he got his first dirt bike and loved riding with his dad and his Uncle George. But his greatest love was NASCAR racing, NHRA drag car racing, and entertaining his friends at his home.

Gary leaves behind his devastated parents Bill and Sandy Holt, sister Lori Holt, loving girlfriend Marian Smallwood, Godson Levi Parker, and countless friends and relatives. He is predeceased by grandparents Jerry and Mabel Kline, Pearl Reed, and Uncle George Kline.

Services will be at Salas Brothers on Friday, March 13, at 1 pm. Reception to follow at 3024 Fredericksburg, Modesto. In lieu of flowers, please donate or to .

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.