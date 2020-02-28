Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Lynn Wulbern. View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 (209)-826-4242 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Los Banos Arts Center 1105 5th St. Los Banos , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Lynn Wulbern

Aug 11, 1941 - Feb 13, 2020

Gary Lynn Wulbern, 78, passed peacefully from this life on the evening of February 13, 2020 with his loving wife at his side. A native Californian, Gary was born and lived his early life in the Bay Area and after attending San Jose University, he moved at the age of 21 to Los Banos, California to begin his 37-year career as a music, jazz, choir teacher and band director. He also taught history and social science. He was a much beloved teacher and mentor to many of his students. Along with creating award winning, trophy collecting marching bands, Gary directed musicals throughout the years including Guys and Dolls, Oklahoma, Damn Yankees, Brigadoon and many more. Gary also created the Wulbern family scholarship to help students who were involved in the music programs in school to attend college. Gary proudly served his country in the Air Force National Guard first as an enlistee and later as the commander of the 561st Air National Guard band out of Moffat Field in San Jose, California, from which he retired as a lieutenant colonel. Gary was involved in many service clubs including the Lions Club, Knights of Columbus and the Los Banos Arts Council, serving on the board of directors. Gary also belonged to and served on the board of directors of the Pacific Coast Judges Association where throughout his years of involvement, performed the duties of Music chair, float chair and director of parades. Gary enjoyed fine dining fine cigars and his martinis. Gary loved traveling and among many other things fulfilled his bucket list of visiting all 48 Continental States.

Gary is survived by his wife, Cindy, and his brother Brian (Washington).

He is preceded by his mother Violet, father Marvin, and his sister Janice.

A Celebration of life for Gary will be held at the Los Banos Arts Center, 1105 5th St., Los Banos CA on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to the Wulbern family scholarship the Los Banos Arts Council or the . Services are entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.

