Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Moore. View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Memorial service 11:00 AM Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 640 Minaret Street Turlock , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Robert Moore

December 1952 ~ April 2019

Gary Robert Moore, 66, passed away April 30, 2019 after a brave battle with brain cancer.

Gary was born December 5, 1952 in San Jose, California to Robert and Delores Moore, and lived in many towns in California and Oregon while young. In 1966, his family settled in Hilmar. Gary graduated from Hilmar High in 1971, where he was active in sports and student government. In 1972, he married Judy Mitchell. Gary always said "I chased her until she caught me!"

As their family grew, Gary was active with and proud of his children, Amy and Adam. He and Judy became "professional bleacher-sitters" while attending their children's sports activities, 4-H events, and color guard competitions. Gary also coached youth soccer, baseball, and football.

He became a member of Berea Lutheran Church in Hilmar when he and Judy were married. He served on the council, was active in youth work, and ran a senior food program.

He worked for Procter and Gamble in Modesto for 30 years, where he was a technician in many divisions of plant operations. His last position was in environmental safety. After P&G closed, Gary was able to retire on a full pension, and really enjoyed his retirement at the young age of 49.

Gary and Judy loved to travel, seeing much of the United States and touring Europe. He was a long time SF Giants and 49er's fan.

Gary was also an active member of MICL (Modesto Institute for Continued Learning), serving in various offices and conducting classes.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Judy, his daughter Amy (Ken) Fitzgerald, and his son Adam (Erica) Moore. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Matthew and Joshua Fitzgerald, and Isaiah, Nikie, Alanda, and Isaac Moore and great-grandson Jay. He also leaves his sisters, Lyneita (Ron) Taylor, and Lorene (Roy) Garman, 6 nephews and 2 nieces, his mother-in-law, Jane Mitchell, and brothers-in-law Kevin (Vicky Troxell) Mitchell and Steve (Eileen) Mitchell, his aunt Barbara Silveria and many cousins.

Memorial service will be held Monday, May 6 at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 640 Minaret Street in Turlock with a reception to follow. Interment will be private.

Remembrances may be given to: Mt. Cross Ministries 7795 Hwy 9 Ben Lomond, CA 95005 at

www.AllenMortuary.com

www.cvobituaries.com





Gary Robert MooreDecember 1952 ~ April 2019Gary Robert Moore, 66, passed away April 30, 2019 after a brave battle with brain cancer.Gary was born December 5, 1952 in San Jose, California to Robert and Delores Moore, and lived in many towns in California and Oregon while young. In 1966, his family settled in Hilmar. Gary graduated from Hilmar High in 1971, where he was active in sports and student government. In 1972, he married Judy Mitchell. Gary always said "I chased her until she caught me!"As their family grew, Gary was active with and proud of his children, Amy and Adam. He and Judy became "professional bleacher-sitters" while attending their children's sports activities, 4-H events, and color guard competitions. Gary also coached youth soccer, baseball, and football.He became a member of Berea Lutheran Church in Hilmar when he and Judy were married. He served on the council, was active in youth work, and ran a senior food program.He worked for Procter and Gamble in Modesto for 30 years, where he was a technician in many divisions of plant operations. His last position was in environmental safety. After P&G closed, Gary was able to retire on a full pension, and really enjoyed his retirement at the young age of 49.Gary and Judy loved to travel, seeing much of the United States and touring Europe. He was a long time SF Giants and 49er's fan.Gary was also an active member of MICL (Modesto Institute for Continued Learning), serving in various offices and conducting classes.Gary was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Judy, his daughter Amy (Ken) Fitzgerald, and his son Adam (Erica) Moore. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Matthew and Joshua Fitzgerald, and Isaiah, Nikie, Alanda, and Isaac Moore and great-grandson Jay. He also leaves his sisters, Lyneita (Ron) Taylor, and Lorene (Roy) Garman, 6 nephews and 2 nieces, his mother-in-law, Jane Mitchell, and brothers-in-law Kevin (Vicky Troxell) Mitchell and Steve (Eileen) Mitchell, his aunt Barbara Silveria and many cousins.Memorial service will be held Monday, May 6 at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 640 Minaret Street in Turlock with a reception to follow. Interment will be private.Remembrances may be given to: Mt. Cross Ministries 7795 Hwy 9 Ben Lomond, CA 95005 at www.mtcross.org/donate, Community Hospice 4368 Spyres Way Modesto, CA 95356 at give.hospiceheart.org , MICL (Modesto Institute for Continued Learning) at www.micl-online.org . Please share your memories at Published in the Modesto Bee on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close