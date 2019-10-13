Gary Wayne Moore
Oct. 7, 1961 - Oct 6, 2019
Gary W. Moore 57, of Ripon, California passed away on October 6, 2019. He was born in San Bernardino, California on October 7, 1961. He was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church of Manteca, CA. Gary had a passion for church activities and was a fan of the Oakland Raiders and the San Francisco Giants. He is survived by his father, Vencil Moore, brother Larry Moore and his wife Susie Javier, sister Brenda Aust and her husband Bo Aust, and his nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on October 18, 2019 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM, with funeral services on October 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM. All services will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home in the Riverside Chapel.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 13, 2019