Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Nerland. View Sign Service Information Park View Cemetery & Funeral Home 3661 E. French Camp Road Manteca , CA 95336 (209)-982-1611 Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Charles Nerland

April 3, 1937- July 10, 2019

Gary passed away at the age of 82 at his home in Riverbank, where he had lived in the house that he built in 1971. Gary was born in Brooten, Minnesota to Gaylon and Gloria Nerland. The family moved to Stockton, California during the war years and Gary attended grammar school, high school, and Stockton Junior College there. Gary was employed in the Engineering Department of Gallo Winery prior to his co-ownership of Ward-Schmid Boiler Company. Gary retired at the age of 74, after selling his business to California Boiler, where he remained until his retirement. Gary was a member of the California National Guard. His unit was activated during the Berlin crisis and he spent one year at Fort Ord. Gary was a member of SIRS and enjoyed weekly golf with his buddies Scott, Glen and Dennis. Gary was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Spending time with his family was what he enjoyed most. He was adored by his sons and grandchildren and deeply loved by his wife. He especially liked the dinners at home with his family around him. His "hobby" was spending countless hours in his half-acre lot. It seemed the yard work was never done! Gary is survived by his wife, Sandra, sons, Cristopher (Michael), Michael, Matthew, grandson Alec (Aaliyah) and granddaughter Ashley, brother Wayne Nerland (Elaine), and sister Marcia (Ron) Cameron. Gary will be missed by his family and friends. A private gravesite service will be held at Park View Cemetery with a Celebration of Life held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his name to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356.

www.cvobituaries.com



Gary Charles NerlandApril 3, 1937- July 10, 2019Gary passed away at the age of 82 at his home in Riverbank, where he had lived in the house that he built in 1971. Gary was born in Brooten, Minnesota to Gaylon and Gloria Nerland. The family moved to Stockton, California during the war years and Gary attended grammar school, high school, and Stockton Junior College there. Gary was employed in the Engineering Department of Gallo Winery prior to his co-ownership of Ward-Schmid Boiler Company. Gary retired at the age of 74, after selling his business to California Boiler, where he remained until his retirement. Gary was a member of the California National Guard. His unit was activated during the Berlin crisis and he spent one year at Fort Ord. Gary was a member of SIRS and enjoyed weekly golf with his buddies Scott, Glen and Dennis. Gary was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Spending time with his family was what he enjoyed most. He was adored by his sons and grandchildren and deeply loved by his wife. He especially liked the dinners at home with his family around him. His "hobby" was spending countless hours in his half-acre lot. It seemed the yard work was never done! Gary is survived by his wife, Sandra, sons, Cristopher (Michael), Michael, Matthew, grandson Alec (Aaliyah) and granddaughter Ashley, brother Wayne Nerland (Elaine), and sister Marcia (Ron) Cameron. Gary will be missed by his family and friends. A private gravesite service will be held at Park View Cemetery with a Celebration of Life held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his name to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356. Published in the Modesto Bee from July 16 to July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close