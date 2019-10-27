Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Jun 7, 1943-Oct 20, 2019

Gary Dale Rusk passed away at his residence in Modesto, CA. Gary grew up in Porterville, California and graduated from Porterville High School in 1961. He moved to Modesto in 1989. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Stella Margaret (Welfare-Pukmel) his daughters Leisa Rye of Christiana, TN and Andrea

Gary was born in Porterville, to John and Mary Elizabeth Hester. He was preceded in death by his parents, elder brother Alan of Virginia and former wife Sharon Anne. He is survived by his brother John of Las Vegas, NV, sister Barbara Jones of Citrus Heights, CA and his sister Donna Shamley of Porterville, CA. Gary had five grandchildren, Sarah Borjon of Porterville, CA - Garrett Smith of Ducor, CA - Shalen Smith of Twin Falls, ID - Ashly Ramirez of Porterville and Steven Ramirez of Springhill, TN. He was blessed with four great grandchildren, several cousins, nephews and nieces, aunts and uncles.

The world of groceries was his professional calling for over 47 years, which began at the age of 18 when hired at Rainbow Market in Porterville. From there his next position was with Market Wholesale in Porterville until he and his wife Sharon moved with the company to Tracy, CA in 1989 but they took up residence in Modesto. Following the passing of Sharon, he married Stella in 1992. When Market Wholesale began downsizing Gary accepted a position with Coastal Pacific Food Distributors in Stockton. After 11 years with CPFD, Gary retired at the age of 63.

In 1988 Gary joined the Porterville chapter of Fraternal Order of Eagles and was an active member until his passing. He loved being in the mountains and enjoyed traveling around the country. He also enjoyed some memorable fishing trips to Alaska.

Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Porterville with a private family gathering at graveside. Date to be determined. A memorial celebration of Gary's life for friends and family will be arranged at a later date.

