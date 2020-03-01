Guest Book View Sign Service Information Graveside service 1:30 PM Riverside National Cemetery 22495 Van Buren Blvd Riverside , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Gary D. Stephens

Aug 29, 1947 – Feb 23, 2020

Gary D. Stephens, 72, passed away on February 23, 2020 in Escalon, Ca. Gary was born on August 29, 1947 in Electra, TX to loving parents JW and Annie Stephens. He was a loving father and Papa who will be missed greatly and will forever be in the hearts of his family and friends. He served his country in the Air Force and later in the Army Reserves. He later served his community as Fire Chief in Ceres, Ca and retired as Fire Chief for the Dept. of Corrections. Gary enjoyed camping, gold panning, and Harley rides. He was a life member of Modesto Masonic Lodge 206, a Life Member of Electra Texas Masonic Lodge 1067, and was Past Commander of Modesto Commandery #57.

Gary is survived by his children: Amy Fechner of San Jose and Cindy Stephens of Manteca, his son-in-law Dean Fechner of San Jose, his grandchildren; Bailey Ford of Manteca, and Madison and Caden Fechner of San Jose. He is preceded in death by his devoted wife of 38 years Gail Stephens. Gary was also preceded in death, by only 6 short days, by his loving companion of 15 years, Kathryn Fine.

Franklin & Downs is honored to be serving the Stephens family. A Military Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 beginning at 1:30pm at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA 92518. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Gary's honor to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

