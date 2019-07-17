Gayle Marie Canepa
July 20,1936 - July 3, 2019
Gayle Marie Canepa passed peacefully on July 3, 2019. Gayle was the only daughter of Melvin and Marie Bruhn of Modesto. She was born in San Francisco California on July 20, 1936. Gayle spent her entire life putting the care of others as her number one priority. Gayle was preceded in death by her devoted husband Eano J. Canepa (1970) and son Brian Canepa (2014). She raised four children, took care of her parents, great aunt Hattie Clay and grandchildren while working at Modesto Radiology for over 40 years. Organization and careful use of resources were qualities she exemplified. She is survived by her sons Richard (Dana) Canepa, Ron Canepa and daughter Barbara Canepa(Mike) Iunker; grandchildren Andra, Amy, Nicholas, Christina, Michaela and Mitchell along with three great grandsons. Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 9:15 at the Willamette National Cemetery outside of Portland Oregon where she will be buried alongside her husband. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Gayle's name to the .
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 17, 2019