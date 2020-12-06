Gayle Gregory

September 15, 1935 - November 12, 2020

Sacramento, California - Gayle Christine Prather Gregory, 85, passed away due to COVID 19 complications and a long fight with dementia on November 12, 2020. Born on September 15, 1935, in Erick, OK this daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, friend, artist, and master gardener lived life with charm, wit, humor, and tenacity.

Born at her grandmother's home, Mom was the first grandchild and adored by her relatives. Eventually, Mom with her sisters and mother moved to Arnett, Oklahoma where she graduated from high school at Arnett High.

Following high school, Mom attended Oklahoma State University in 1953, majoring in elementary education. As much as this topic deserves a mention, we'd rather direct your attention to the fact our mother was chosen as one of the 25 most beautiful co-eds on campus. She worked for a photographer who managed to get her photo published in the daily campus newspaper on a regular basis. Simply put…she was a knockout.

After her second year of teaching, Mom met our dad, Paul Gregory Sr., in September 1959. It must have been some whirlwind romance because those two up and married six months later on March 11, 1960. Later that same year, our parents plus Dad's young son from a previous marriage, Paul Jr., moved to Modesto, CA. Here she just got busy with life living in the 60's. Mom continued to teach elementary school (all told over 30 years in the Modesto City School District), had two daughters, Brenda and Suzanne, and did what everyone else did of that generation: enjoyed The Beatles on the Ed Sullivan Show, sang along with Maria in Sound of Music, gave her kids Tang to drank, smoked Kool cigarettes, enjoyed dinner parties with the Mori's, Gilmore's, and Diekman's, played in Tahoe at the Diekman cabin, camped up and down the coast, decorated the home with shag orange carpet, and sunbathed without any SPF.

Mom was preceded in death by her husband Paul Gregory Sr. and her step-son Paul Jr. She leaves behind her two younger sisters, Sandra, and Johnnie, her grandchildren, Lucas, Tommie, and Benjamin, her son-in-laws, Charlie and Richard, her step-daughter Jan Steele, and her somewhat dysfunctional daughters that she was extremely proud of, but god bless us we do try to live up to her legacy, especially her sense of style, love for teaching reading (yep, we're teachers too), her mild inclination for four letter words, and an obsession for a tidy home (minus anything shag).

In 2005 this vivacious, talented woman suffered the first of two major strokes. She valiantly fought hard to recover a fragile hold on her short-term memory but by then the early stages of dementia started to grab hold. As years passed with this disease taking up a permanent home in Mom's brain, one thing she never lost…her love for all of us. She may have struggled to get our names straight but she was so happy to spend time with her family. By this time Mom was living in a Memory Care residential home where the caretakers referred to her as "Pretty Gayle" and "The Sweetest Resident." Don't be fooled though…. a bit of that old Gayle would appear sometimes as she swiped the desserts off her house-mates' plates when they weren't looking.

Oh, and even at 85, she was still a knockout.

Due to COVID 19 we have postponed a Celebration of Life Service. In lieu of flowers, hug your family, bake cookies for your neighbors, go on a fabulous hike, or drink a dry martini with two olives (her favorite).





