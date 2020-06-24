Gene Day McMath
Dec 1, 1953 - Jun 17, 2020
Gene McMath, 66, passed away on June 17, 2020. He was the father of Jeremy McMath and grandfather of Jaylind, Nicolas and Kamryn McMath.
Born in Modesto, he was the son of Neil and Frances McMath. He attended Downey High School, graduating in 1971. He served in the United States Air Force and later retired from the Stanislaus County Fire Department.
He is survived by his mother, Frances McMath, son Jeremy McMath, his 3 grandchildren, and sister Cynthia Ange. He was predeased in death by his father Neil and brother Alan McMath.
The Memorial Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Alzheimer's Association or Optimal Hospice.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 24, 2020.