Gene Palsgrove
Aug. 10,1923 – Nov. 25,2019
A memorial service will be held at the Modesto Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Avenue, Modesto, California, on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 3:00 p.m.
Donations may be made in Gene's memory to Interfaith Ministries, 120 Kerr Avenue, Modesto, CA 95354, or Modesto Peace/Life Center, PO Box 134, Modesto, CA 95353-0134.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 5, 2020