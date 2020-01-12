Genevieve Ann Race
May 12, 1921 - December 10, 2019
Resident of Corralitos
Genevieve Ann Race passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born Genevieve Ann Triplett on May 12, 1921 in Modesto to Doris (Whitmore) and Stanley Triplett. She was the oldest of five children. In the early years the family lived in Ceres, CA. and later relocated to Sycamore St. in Modesto, CA. Genevieve graduated from Modesto High School and attended The College of Pacifica in Stockton, CA. ma- joring in Art and Design. On July 22, 1944 she married First Lieutenant Army Air Corp Pilot, Richard Race, in Las Vegas. During his service they lived in Victorville, CA. and Laredo, Texas. In early 1946 they moved back to Modesto and started a family. In July 1963, they settled in Aptos with their three sons following Richard's transfer with the U.S.D.A. (United States Department of Agriculture). Genevieve enjoyed traveling around Europe, shopping for the latest fashion, playing Bridge with friends, fam-ily picnics, listening to the radio, and was an avid fan of Walley's Swing Band, the 49ers, and the San Francisco Giants. She also cherished her summer trips to the family home in Alpine County. We would like to express our gratitude to Hospice, her amazing caregivers at home, and the wonderful staff at De Un Amor in Corralitos, CA.
Genevieve is survived by three sons, Richard Race of Yerington, Nevada, John Race (Cathe) of Aptos, CA, Charles Race (JoAnna) of La Selva Beach, CA. grand- son, Jonathan Race (Shana) of Los Angeles, CA. Nancy Triplett (Sister in law) of Thermal, CA., and 7 nephews and 3 nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, and grandson, Michael.
