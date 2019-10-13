Genevieve Patterson Sutton
March 26, 1920 - September 22, 2019
Genevieve Patterson Sutton, born in Albany, New York on March 26, 1920. Died on September 22, 2019 in Modesto, CA. Daughter of the late John A. and Flora (La Clair) Patterson of Rensselaer, New York.
Survived by daughter Patricia Sutton of Tucson, AZ., son Brian Sutton and daughter-in-law Fran Sutton-Berardi of Modesto, CA. Grandchildren Cynthia (Neil) Davis, Victoria (Scott) Krippner, Kelly Sutton, Sheri Evanson, and adopted granddaughter/caregiver Kathy Rau, all of Modesto; as well as 8 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who loved her, "A bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck."
She is preceeded in death by her husband of 66 years, William H. Sutton, Jr., son Wayne G. Sutton, daughter-in-law Linda Sutton, brother Arthur J. Patterson, identical twin sister Geraldine Sullivan and sisters Mary Pratt and Margaret Dearstyne.
Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls, N.Y.
A celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 26th from 1 PM to 4 PM at her home of 68 years in Modesto.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 13, 2019