Memorial service 11:00 AM Crosspoint Community Church 1301 12th St. Modesto, CA

Branson, Geoffrey Allen

August 27th 1954 - May 28th, 2019

Geoffrey "Geoff" Allen Branson passed away peacefully at John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek on the evening of May 28th, 2019. Geoff was born on August 27th, 1954 to Donald and Dorothy Branson. Geoff leaves behind his three children, Melinda (Pieter), Lisa (Forrest) and Jeffrey, his two brothers, Gordon (Laurie) and Gilbert (Bonnie) Branson, his six grandchildren, Sander, Kaitlyn, Ava, Liam, Layla and Lauryn and three nieces and one nephew, Morgan, Nathan, Katie Lyn and Debra Lee.

Geoff was actively involved in his community and regularly volunteered at the Center for Human Services and Camp Erin for Grieving Children. Geoff was a Christian and through the years attended Melrose Baptist Church in Oakland, Neighborhood Church in Castro Valley and Crosspoint Community Church in Modesto with his parents Donald and Dottie Branson.

Geoff was in technology sales, but what he truly loved was spending his free time with his parents, children and grandchildren. Geoff attended all of his grandchildren's extracurricular events and always seemed to make time for everyone he loved. Geoff's Grandchildren will especially miss their grandpa for taking them on "secret" trips to the ice cream shop and trips to the Branson cabin, which always involved wild car rides in the "scout", fishing lessons and motorcycle rides. Geoff was an incredibly loving grandfather, father, brother, son, uncle and friend. He will be missed by so many for his caring, compassionate heart and funny sense of humor.

Friends & Family and others, who's lives Geoff touched, are invited to a Memorial Service on Saturday June 8th, 2019 at 11AM Crosspoint Community Church, 1301 12th St., Modesto, CA.

Published in the Modesto Bee from June 2 to June 5, 2019

