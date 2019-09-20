Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Albert Kiehn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



June 30, 1938 - September 13, 2019

George Albert Kiehn, 81 passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019 in Modesto, California. George was born on June 30, 1938 to the late Arthur and Edna Kiehn and grew up in Linden, California on his family's ranch. George graduated from Linden High School where he played basketball and baseball. While attending high school, he worked for the Poultry Producers in Stockton, California.

George went to work for General Electric while attending San Jose State University and raising a family with three small children. George changed his major midstream from Engineering to Accounting and in 1968 he graduated from San Jose State University and passed the C.P.A. exam. George moved his family to Stockton, California and went to work for the accounting firm of Rue, Snell and Hutchison, before joining a new business venture as Chief Financial Officer of Crestwood Convalescent Hospitals of California.

Always a quiet and thoughtful man, George retired in his early forties, he became strong in his spiritual beliefs, traveled the world, and spent his time doing things that interested him. George enjoyed nature, fishing, gardening, reading, art, singing, raising horses and sports. George was a San Francisco 49er Faithful fan, an alumni member of the Stockton 49er Booster Club, who shared the game day experience with many friends and family members from 1978 through 1995.

George lived 18 years in northern and coastal Oregon where he came out of retirement to work for Jackson Hewitt as a C.P.A. and Office Manager. George retired again in July of 2014 and moved to Modesto, California the following December.

George was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Gaylord and Rita Kiehn, and his daughter, Teresa Charter. George is survived by his wife, Kathleen, sisters and brothers-in-law, Katherine and Vic Andersen and Joan and Ken Angel, daughter, Christi Stewart, son, Stephen Kiehn (Adaline), seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A celebration of life is being planned for a time in early October.

