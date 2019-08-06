Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Alvernaz. View Sign Service Information Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 575 N Soderquist Rd Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-632-1018 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 575 N Soderquist Rd Turlock , CA 95380 View Map Rosary 6:00 PM Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 575 N Soderquist Rd Turlock , CA 95380 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church 2602 S. Walnut Rd. Turlock , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

George Joseph Alvernaz

JAN. 23, 1935 - AUG. 1, 2019

George Joseph Alvernaz was born at home in Turlock, CA to Antonio and Mary Alvernaz January 23, 1935. He passed away on August 1, 2019 peacefully in his sleep after 7 years of battling Alzheimer's disease. He attended Central Elementary and graduated from Turlock High School in 1952. He met his soul mate and best friend Deni Cook at a Portuguese Festa in 1955. They were married on Oct. 14, 1956 and their life dance began. George served in the United States National Guard from 1952-1958.

After saving money working for local farmers, he bought the dairy farm on Fulkerth from his parents. Later, he bought more cows and a manure truck. He and Deni would haul manure in-between milking and feeding cows. He was an intelligent, hardworking man who would give the shirt off his back for anyone in need. He was a peace maker and fantastic friend who loved God and his family. George began as a Dairy Farmer, then became an Almond Farmer and Real Estate Investor. He was not afraid to try something new to further enhance his business.

Some of his favorite things to do were going to cattle sales, shaking dice, playing cards, and just visiting with his abundant amount of friends. He also loved traveling with Deni and their friends. Later in life, he and Deni truly enjoyed the Forever Young Dance Club and all of the wonderful people they met there.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Danny Alvernaz, his parents, Antonio and Mary Alvernaz, his nephew Mike Alvernaz, and his brother and best friend Manuel Alvernaz.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Deni Alvernaz, his sons Rick (Cindi) Alvernaz and Steve (Julie) Alvernaz, his daughter Kelly (George) Morasci, his grandsons Colt (Ashley) Alvernaz, Grant Alvernaz, Blake Alvernaz, Keith Morasci and Nico Morasci, his granddaughter Taylor Morasci, and great-grandson Zane Alvernaz. He is also survived by his sister-in-law JoAnn Alvernaz, nieces Debi (Jon) Fletcher and Tami (Mike) Plaa, and nephew David (Peggy) Cook.

We would like to send a special thank you to Paramount Court Senior Living Memory Care for making our husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather feel at home for the past 3 months.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research, 110 E. 42nd Street, 16th floor, New York, NY 10017 or Bristol Hospice, 374 E. Yosemite Ave. #200, Merced, CA 95340 or .

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m., at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd. in Turlock. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 9, at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 2602 S. Walnut Rd., also in Turlock.

