George Dunger

March 6, 1934 - March 23, 2019

George Dunger, 85, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 in his home in Modesto after a year long battle with cancer.

He leaves his wife of 60 years, Robalene (Robinson) Dunger; his sons Gregory (Antonette), James (Karen) and Kevin; His grandchildren Victoria, Emily Busby (Cole), Matthew and Jacob; and many close relatives and friends.

He was born in Oakland and spent his childhood living in Watsonville and Lovelock, Nevada. He lived the majority of his adult life in Modesto.

He was an extremely talented mechanic and truck driver. He built race cars and drove them at the old Modesto Speedway and at Stockton Speedway.

He was a U.S.

He loved following his favorite sports teams, especially the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Dodgers. He was an avid NASCAR fan and his favorite driver was Jeff Gordon.

Above all else, he loved his family and he adored his grandchildren. He was loved and respected by all who knew him.

A graveside service will be held on Monday April 1, 2019 at 10:00am at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, CA 95326.

If you wish to contribute to a charity in lieu of flowers, please send it to Community Hospice in Modesto.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Germany and France in the late 50's. Upon returning home, he married Robbie, the love of his life. He went on to drive trucks for Carver Trucking and as an owner operator. He eventually finished his working life as a shop foreman for Coleman Transportaion. He could repair anything on wheels and could usually be found on his days off working on someone's car or truck.

