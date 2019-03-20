George Everett
January 28, 1953 - March 11, 2019
George Everett passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 of natural causes. George worked hard as a flooring installer and almond farmer, and bee keeper. He was a mentor and friend to countless people. His life was in every way a success and his dedication to his family was unmatched. He leaves behind his adoring wife Irene, his three daughters, two sons, and eight grandchildren. Services will be held at 10am on March 23, 2019 at The River Christian Community in Oakdale, Ca.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 20, 2019