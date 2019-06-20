George Feichter
February 22, 1925 - June 12, 2019
George passed away peacefully on June 12th at 94. George was born in Huntington Park, CA to Emma and Henry Frank Feichter. He was WWII veteran in many European theaters. He started his family in the LA area. He moved to Knight's Ferry in 1961 and ran the General Store, Saloon and gas station with the help of his family. He was also the Post Master, Fire Chief, and local constable. Upon selling the store he enjoyed traveling, his rodeo family and bowling. George bowled twice a week until he was 93. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Barbara and Bonita, first wife Mary, daughter Suzanne, and wife Wanda. He is survived by his children Steve (Linda), Sheryl (Mike), Paul (Gayle), Eric (Wendy), Patti (Andy), and Jeff. He leaves 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
A graveside service and celebration of life will take place in Knight's Ferry on June 30, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.
The family would like to thank and encourage domations to Community Hospice for their love and care.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from June 20 to June 21, 2019