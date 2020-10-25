1/1
George Porhat
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Joseph Porhat
Jun 16, 1924 - Oct 18, 2020
George Joseph Porhat passed on October 18, 2020 in Modesto, CA. He was born June 16, 1924 in Yonkers, NY to John and Margaret Porhat. He was the middle child of two siblings, Charlotte and Joseph, spending his childhood growing up in Yonkers until his family moved to New Jersey in the early 1940's.
He was a meat cutter in Flemington, New Jersey until he was inducted into the service. He served in the US Army as a Medic during WWII stationed in England and France. After separation from the Army, his sister convinced him to move to Turlock, CA where she was residing.
Over the span of his lifetime he was a butcher for Purity Market in Turlock; a 30 year insurance salesman for Prudential Insurance in Stockton and Modesto; after retirement he became a delivery driver for Country Shelf Floral in Modesto; and a 20 year funeral attendant for Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson. He retired at 94.
George enjoyed life, was an avid golfer, loved people and entertaining, dancing and traveling. He loved the islands of Hawaii. He was a member of the American Legion Post 4, Modesto Voiture 653 40 & 8, Modesto Elks Lodge and E. Clampus Vitus.
George is survived by his wife Linda Porhat, daughters Linda Alvernaz, Heather Hughes and Tawnya Kennaley; grandchildren Jennifer Johnson, Michael Costa, Madelynn Hughes, Cameron Hughes, 'IIilani Reynolds and Kiana Reynolds; great grandchildren Kaitlyn Johnson, Calista Johnson, Sabrine Johnson, Georgiana Costa and Nicholas Costa.
The service will be held in the Private Estate Garden at 11:00am on October 28, 2020 at Lakewood Memorial Park (900 Santa Fe Ave., Hughson, CA) and the burial at the Honor of Valor Garden.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Service
11:00 AM
Lakewood Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098830411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 24, 2020
He always had a smile and always a wonderful man. God Bless Him and the Family
wow; I am so so sorry to see this. I did not know about George, In my 82 bob Yohanan
Friend
October 22, 2020
Im deeply sorry for your lose. May God comfort you all in these hard times with the words of Act:24:15.

I will keep you all in my prayers.

Sincerley:MC
October 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved