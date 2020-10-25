George Porhat

George Joseph PorhatJun 16, 1924 - Oct 18, 2020George Joseph Porhat passed on October 18, 2020 in Modesto, CA. He was born June 16, 1924 in Yonkers, NY to John and Margaret Porhat. He was the middle child of two siblings, Charlotte and Joseph, spending his childhood growing up in Yonkers until his family moved to New Jersey in the early 1940's.He was a meat cutter in Flemington, New Jersey until he was inducted into the service. He served in the US Army as a Medic during WWII stationed in England and France. After separation from the Army, his sister convinced him to move to Turlock, CA where she was residing.Over the span of his lifetime he was a butcher for Purity Market in Turlock; a 30 year insurance salesman for Prudential Insurance in Stockton and Modesto; after retirement he became a delivery driver for Country Shelf Floral in Modesto; and a 20 year funeral attendant for Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson. He retired at 94.George enjoyed life, was an avid golfer, loved people and entertaining, dancing and traveling. He loved the islands of Hawaii. He was a member of the American Legion Post 4, Modesto Voiture 653 40 & 8, Modesto Elks Lodge and E. Clampus Vitus.George is survived by his wife Linda Porhat, daughters Linda Alvernaz, Heather Hughes and Tawnya Kennaley; grandchildren Jennifer Johnson, Michael Costa, Madelynn Hughes, Cameron Hughes, 'IIilani Reynolds and Kiana Reynolds; great grandchildren Kaitlyn Johnson, Calista Johnson, Sabrine Johnson, Georgiana Costa and Nicholas Costa.The service will be held in the Private Estate Garden at 11:00am on October 28, 2020 at Lakewood Memorial Park (900 Santa Fe Ave., Hughson, CA) and the burial at the Honor of Valor Garden.