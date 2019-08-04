George Gordon Schaaf
February 11, 1931 - July 2, 2019
George Schaaf entered his 'eternal hunting grounds' on July 2nd, 2019. His beloved wife, Jacquie, was at his side. He was born on February 11, 1931 in Rockford, WA, to John and Tena Schaaf. After graduation from Washington State University, he served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Germany as the supply officer at Hahn Air Base. George and Jacquie were married in August 1955 in Germany they eventually settled on the Hawaiian island of Molokai. Daughters, Lori and Diana, were born on Molokai. In 1961 the family moved to Modesto, CA where son Michael was born. George and Jacquie moved to Silverdale,WA in 2015.
In 1976 George opened a successful business in Modesto; Professional Landscaping. George made and kept many close friends. He loved his wife and family with kind steadiness. He had a great smile and was a talented athlete. His passions were hunting and fishing; when George was not hard at work he spent time fishing on his boat or hunting from his favorite rock in Colorado.
He is survived by his wife, Jacquie, daughters Lori (Dwight) Wolf of Modesto, Diana (Harvey) Lau of Silverdale, son Michael (Patty) Schaaf of Poulsbo, WA, and his sister, Alene Wilmschen (Ivan) of Rockford, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Ilene Bobst.
George will be interred in the Tahoma National Cemetery in Washington State in a private ceremony. Celebrations of his life will be held in Silverdale and Modesto at a future time. For more information please visit Lewis Chapel website at: www.lewischapel.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 4, 2019