George Schauf
1925 - 2020
Dr. George Edward Schauf
March 1,1925 - October 22, 2020
Dr. George Edward Schauf, age 95, passed away peacefully at his home on October 22, 2020 in Modesto, California.

Dr. Schauf was born on March 1, 1925 in Los Angeles, California. After being drafted into the US Army Air Corps during WWII, he studied engineering at Santa Clara University before earning a masters degree in psychology from San Jose State University. He went on to earn a Doctor of Medicine degree from St. Louis University in 1957.

Dr. Schauf practiced family medicine for 53 years in Riverbank, California before retiring at the age of 87. He dedicated much of his medical career to a sub-specialty in bariatrics, helping thousands of obese patients become and remain trim and healthy. His QQF Theory for the Etiology of Obesity, first published in 1973, challenged the validity of the traditionally accepted caloric theory. He authored several books on the topic as well: Think, Eat, and Lose Fat (1970), Think Thin (1976), and The Calorie Conspiracy (2010).

Brilliant and talented, he was a gifted physician, devoted husband and father, and man of true faith.

Dr. Schauf is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lucille, his siblings Donald, Helen, and Joseph, and his children William, Henry, Ralph, Theodore, and Caroline.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Eleanor, his children Theresa, Martha, George, Joan, John, Veronica, and Julia, and his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 with viewing and rosary at 10am followed by Mass at 11am. Both events will be held at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Riverbank. Burial at Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery in Modesto.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church
