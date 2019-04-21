George Shamu
Jan 16, 1920 - Apr 16, 2019
George Shamu passed away peacefully at his home in Escalon on April 16, 2019 at the age of 99. George was born on January 16, 1920 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to George and Christina Shamu. George has been a resident of Escalon for the past 14 years.
After high school, George enlisted in the US Army, serving in World War II. His tour of duty took him through the Philippines and Japan. After his service, he settled into Los Angeles, CA with his wife, Mary and raised his two children, George and Annette. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He had a generous heart a loving spirit and a gentle nature that will be missed by everyone he touched in his life.
George leaves behind his children, Annette Wing of Escalon and George R. Shamu of Los Angeles, his grandchildren, Max Morgan, Olivia Morgan, West Morgan, Brendan Wing, Courtney Aravena and Cady Wing along with 3 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Shamu.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deegan Funeral Chapel. A graveside service is scheduled for May 17th at 10 AM at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Escalon.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 21, 2019