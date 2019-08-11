Guest Book View Sign Service Information Viewing 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lakewood Riverside Chapel 900 Santa Fe Road Hughson , CA View Map Send Flowers Graveside service 10:00 AM Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Road Hughson , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GEORGE STEVANS

K6SNA

December 19, 1927 - August 6, 2019

Passed away at age 91 on Tuesday August 6th following a short hospital stay. Born at Samuel Merrit Hospital, Oakland, CA. Preceded in death by parents George Sr. and Lillie Stevans, Sister Florence Rabbiosa. Survived by Brother Martin Stevans of Prescott Arizona and Niece Judy Marshall of Modesto, CA. George grew up in Riverbank and graduated Oakdale High School in 1946 and received his business degree from San Francisco State University. A very well-regarded Amateur Radio (Ham) operator with callsign K6SNA, George was a member of Turlock Amateur Radio Club and the Stanislaus Amateur Radio Association. He has worked full time at the headquarters of the American Radio Relay League (ARRL), his callsign K1LVW in West Hartford, Connecticut. Was an assistant Director for the ARRL Pacific Division. Served as State Director of the United States Air Force Military Auxiliary Radio System (MARS) callsign AFA6WQ. This service provided the messages "back home" from our men and women in the Armed Forces. George has been a member of MARS since 1953. In December 2017 he received an "EMERITUS MEMBERSHIP" along with a new License. A follow up Congratulatory phone call came from the MARS director at the Pentagon. George is a charter member of the Modesto Radio Museum. George has worked for several radio stations including KTUR Turlock, KTRB Modesto, and was a News Director at KBOX in Modesto. He also was a freelance photographer for the Modesto Bee. Other employment included working for the General Electric 2 way radio dealer Mobile Communications owned by a friend and Ham operator Max Sayre callsign W6GYN. George and Max formed West Side Radio and applied to the FCC for a Construction permit to build and AM radio station in Tracy, CA. Max was the Engineer and George was handling the FCC application and process. After nearly a 20-year effort they sold the application out to the Grandson of Boeing Aircraft for a radio station in the Sacramento area. George had a talent for special projects ranging from legal document research, to assisting the well-known radio pioneer engineer Cecil Lynch. George finished out his working career as Administrative Assistant for his close friend Allen Woods callsign WA6OYF, 2nd generation owner of Al's Certified Safe & Lock. Volunteer work in Stanislaus County included providing emergency amateur radio communication during the Flood of 1955, Stanislaus Complex Fire in 1987, Flood of 1997 and numerous training exercises. He was an associate member of the Woodland Avenue Retired Firefighters Association. George will be remembered has the perfect Gentleman and a Great Friend to all. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday August 14th at 10:00 AM. Lakewood Memorial Park, viewing the evening before on Tuesday August 13th from 4-8 PM in the Lakewood Riverside Chapel. Lakewood is located at 900 Santa Fe Road. Hughson, CA 95326

GEORGE STEVANSK6SNADecember 19, 1927 - August 6, 2019Passed away at age 91 on Tuesday August 6th following a short hospital stay. Born at Samuel Merrit Hospital, Oakland, CA. Preceded in death by parents George Sr. and Lillie Stevans, Sister Florence Rabbiosa. Survived by Brother Martin Stevans of Prescott Arizona and Niece Judy Marshall of Modesto, CA. George grew up in Riverbank and graduated Oakdale High School in 1946 and received his business degree from San Francisco State University. A very well-regarded Amateur Radio (Ham) operator with callsign K6SNA, George was a member of Turlock Amateur Radio Club and the Stanislaus Amateur Radio Association. He has worked full time at the headquarters of the American Radio Relay League (ARRL), his callsign K1LVW in West Hartford, Connecticut. Was an assistant Director for the ARRL Pacific Division. Served as State Director of the United States Air Force Military Auxiliary Radio System (MARS) callsign AFA6WQ. This service provided the messages "back home" from our men and women in the Armed Forces. George has been a member of MARS since 1953. In December 2017 he received an "EMERITUS MEMBERSHIP" along with a new License. A follow up Congratulatory phone call came from the MARS director at the Pentagon. George is a charter member of the Modesto Radio Museum. George has worked for several radio stations including KTUR Turlock, KTRB Modesto, and was a News Director at KBOX in Modesto. He also was a freelance photographer for the Modesto Bee. Other employment included working for the General Electric 2 way radio dealer Mobile Communications owned by a friend and Ham operator Max Sayre callsign W6GYN. George and Max formed West Side Radio and applied to the FCC for a Construction permit to build and AM radio station in Tracy, CA. Max was the Engineer and George was handling the FCC application and process. After nearly a 20-year effort they sold the application out to the Grandson of Boeing Aircraft for a radio station in the Sacramento area. George had a talent for special projects ranging from legal document research, to assisting the well-known radio pioneer engineer Cecil Lynch. George finished out his working career as Administrative Assistant for his close friend Allen Woods callsign WA6OYF, 2nd generation owner of Al's Certified Safe & Lock. Volunteer work in Stanislaus County included providing emergency amateur radio communication during the Flood of 1955, Stanislaus Complex Fire in 1987, Flood of 1997 and numerous training exercises. He was an associate member of the Woodland Avenue Retired Firefighters Association. George will be remembered has the perfect Gentleman and a Great Friend to all. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday August 14th at 10:00 AM. Lakewood Memorial Park, viewing the evening before on Tuesday August 13th from 4-8 PM in the Lakewood Riverside Chapel. Lakewood is located at 900 Santa Fe Road. Hughson, CA 95326

