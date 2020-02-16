Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Stough. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Gayland Stough

August 17, 1934 - February 9, 2020

George Gayland Stough was born in Grapeville, PA to George & Georgetta Stough on August 17, 1934 & left this earth on February 9, 2020.

George married the love of his life Alice Marie Bryant on March 7, 1954 and have been married for 65 years.

He is preceded in death by his brother James (Jim) Stough. He is survived by his wife Alice, sister Sally Studer, Sister & brother-in-law's Gayle Stough, Barbara Carne, Linda Scott, Christy Duden, Don & Donna Sutton.

Children Janet Stough, Gayle Hickerson (husband Jeff), George (Bud) Stough (wife Lynda), Brian Stough; grandchildren Jeffrey Hickerson, Shonda Boevers, Leslie Townsend, Nathan Stough; 6 Great-Grandchildren Donovan Hickerson, Mason Boevers & Alyssa Hickerson.

George worked at Pickering lumber, the US Post Office, served 24 years in the CA Army Nat'l Guard where he enlisted as a private and retired as a Lt. Col. Battalion Commander, worked as a real estate agent & broker and then later owned Management Specialists Property Management. He was loved and respected by all those around him.

If you were lucky enough to know George you know there are not enough words and paper to describe the type of man he was and the accomplishments he achieved. His family being the one that he was the proudest of.

He devoted countless volunteer hours and support to local charities that he was passionate about, one of those being Howard Training Center in Modesto, CA. Even in death, he wants to give back and requests donations to Howard Training Center in lieu of flowers. Go to

For all of those who knew George know that sadness and grieving at this time is NOT something he would have wanted. Share some memories of him with others, do something for somebody today and think of him when you do it. He was the most selfless person and did so much for others even when he barely knew them. So, don't be sad, be blessed that you knew him and that he was in your life.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 29th between 1pm and 5pm at the Sylvan Club located at 2545 Sylvan Ave in Modesto.

