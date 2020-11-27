1/1
George Vallem
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Vallem
April 26, 1922 - November 20, 2020
Modesto, California - George Henry Vallem, age 98 passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. George was born April 26, 1922 in Stockton, California to Bessie and Raymond Vallem.
George was inducted into the U.S. Army on November 6, 1942 and shipped out underneath the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco under darkness of the night to Hawaii. After training on the island, he went to Guadalcanal, New Britain, New Guiana Islands, and the Philippine Islands until the Japanese surrendered in 1945. He spent three months in Korea before being sent back to San Francisco in December 1945. He earned the World War II Victory Medal, Philippine Liberation Ribbon w/Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal and ended his career as Staff Sargent. Because of his military career, George was very proud of America and his flag.
George enjoyed many years of hunting pheasant and deer, fishing for that "big one" and four-wheeling in the mountains of his youth.
George is survived by his wife, Della (McKinney) Vallem; son Michael (Katy) Vallem; son Lonnie (Susan) Vallem; and daughter Susan (Dave) Emmons; sister Loretta (Gary) Archer; grandson David Emmons Jr..
George was preceded in death by father Raymond Vallem and mother Bessie Vallem; brother Peter Vallem and brother & sister-in-law Betty Phelan; granddaughter Christine Emmons.
Mr. Vallem also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins to cherish his memory.
A graveside service for George will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Lakewood Memorial Park - Tuolumne Garden, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, CA 95326.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Graveside service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Lakewood Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Memorial Park
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098834465
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 24, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved