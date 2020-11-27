George VallemApril 26, 1922 - November 20, 2020Modesto, California - George Henry Vallem, age 98 passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. George was born April 26, 1922 in Stockton, California to Bessie and Raymond Vallem.George was inducted into the U.S. Army on November 6, 1942 and shipped out underneath the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco under darkness of the night to Hawaii. After training on the island, he went to Guadalcanal, New Britain, New Guiana Islands, and the Philippine Islands until the Japanese surrendered in 1945. He spent three months in Korea before being sent back to San Francisco in December 1945. He earned the World War II Victory Medal, Philippine Liberation Ribbon w/Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal and ended his career as Staff Sargent. Because of his military career, George was very proud of America and his flag.George enjoyed many years of hunting pheasant and deer, fishing for that "big one" and four-wheeling in the mountains of his youth.George is survived by his wife, Della (McKinney) Vallem; son Michael (Katy) Vallem; son Lonnie (Susan) Vallem; and daughter Susan (Dave) Emmons; sister Loretta (Gary) Archer; grandson David Emmons Jr..George was preceded in death by father Raymond Vallem and mother Bessie Vallem; brother Peter Vallem and brother & sister-in-law Betty Phelan; granddaughter Christine Emmons.Mr. Vallem also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins to cherish his memory.A graveside service for George will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Lakewood Memorial Park - Tuolumne Garden, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, CA 95326.