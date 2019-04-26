Georgette May Cravey
March 11, 1932 - April 24, 2019
Georgette passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 87. She was a resident of Modesto for 54 years and a business owner of Cravey X-Ray Service, Inc. for 50 years. Services will be held at Parkwood Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Modesto on Claratina at 1:30PM this saturday the 27th of April. Graveside service following at Lakewood Memorial on Santa Fe in Hughson. She is survived by her son Roy Craig Cravey, daughter Caryn Santos & Dave Santos, grandchildren Trista Hutchins, Justin & Sarah Borba, Ryan & Ashley Cravey and Blake Borba. Also great grandchildren Matilda Hutchins & Lyila Blair. She will be dearly missed.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 26, 2019