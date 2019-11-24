Guest Book View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Service 1:00 PM Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Georgette S. Crooker

Jun 25, 1926 – Nov 15, 2019

Our beloved mother, Georgette Crooker, 93 of Modesto passed away on November 15, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born on June 25, 1926 to loving parents Yousef and Almas Sliva in Kermanshah, Iran. During Georgette's active years her passion was traveling the world and learning the history and cultures of the many countries she visited. She travelled throughout Europe, China, Egypt, Israel and the Middle East. With her military husband, Elwyn, and son, Wallace, she lived in several countries in Europe, and several states in the U.S. When her husband finally retired from the military after 30 plus years of service they made their home in Modesto. Her joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren, babysitting and actively supporting them in their sporting events and school activities. She was a Super Grandma!

Georgette was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Elwyn Crooker, her parents, and her siblings; George Sliva of San Jose, Rose Kochaly of Turlock, and Joseph Sliva of Turlock. She is survived by her son, Wallace Crooker and his wife Amy, her grandchildren;Carly Lancer, husband Ryan Lancer of Dublin, Ca, Sean Crooker, wife Leslie Crooker of Modesto, and Troy Crooker, wife Melissa Crooker of Ripon, as well as by her 5 great-grandchildren, Madeline, Georgette, Alexander, Sadie and Hudson.

Franklin & Downs is honored to be serving the Crooker family. Services will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 beginning at 1:00pm at Franklin & Downs McHenry Chapel. Georgette will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery with her beloved husband Elwyn Crooker.

www.cvobituaries.com





Georgette S. CrookerJun 25, 1926 – Nov 15, 2019Our beloved mother, Georgette Crooker, 93 of Modesto passed away on November 15, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born on June 25, 1926 to loving parents Yousef and Almas Sliva in Kermanshah, Iran. During Georgette's active years her passion was traveling the world and learning the history and cultures of the many countries she visited. She travelled throughout Europe, China, Egypt, Israel and the Middle East. With her military husband, Elwyn, and son, Wallace, she lived in several countries in Europe, and several states in the U.S. When her husband finally retired from the military after 30 plus years of service they made their home in Modesto. Her joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren, babysitting and actively supporting them in their sporting events and school activities. She was a Super Grandma!Georgette was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Elwyn Crooker, her parents, and her siblings; George Sliva of San Jose, Rose Kochaly of Turlock, and Joseph Sliva of Turlock. She is survived by her son, Wallace Crooker and his wife Amy, her grandchildren;Carly Lancer, husband Ryan Lancer of Dublin, Ca, Sean Crooker, wife Leslie Crooker of Modesto, and Troy Crooker, wife Melissa Crooker of Ripon, as well as by her 5 great-grandchildren, Madeline, Georgette, Alexander, Sadie and Hudson.Franklin & Downs is honored to be serving the Crooker family. Services will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 beginning at 1:00pm at Franklin & Downs McHenry Chapel. Georgette will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery with her beloved husband Elwyn Crooker. Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close