Georgette Lorraine (Coulter) TingleOct. 9, 1920 - June 23, 2020Georgette Lorraine (Coulter) TingleGeorgette Lorraine (Coulter) Tingle passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020 in Medford, Oregon, just over 3 months shy of her 100th birthday in October. These last few years were spent in much deserved quiet time in assisted living, after many years devoted to a very active family life, as well as working full time and volunteering with various groups.She and her beloved twin sister, Adele, were born in Modesto, California on October 9, 1920 to Joseph and Adelaide Coulter. Her family had a very deep California history, as her Great-grandfather Coulter was the founder of the Gold-rush town of Coulterville. She graduated from Modesto High School in 1938. It was while she was studying nursing at Modesto Junior College that she met the love of her life, Donald B. Tingle of Modesto, and they were married in 1940.After giving birth to four children, Bryce, Dennis, Carolyn and Brian, Georgette was a homemaker until her youngest child was enrolled in kindergarten. She then entered the workforce, first as an assistant to the Principal of a grammar school, and then she went on to work for many years in the banking industry.Georgette and Don moved from Modesto to Ashland, Oregon in 1968. They lived in Ashland for 7 years and subsequently in Talent and Medford, where they remained the rest of their lives.Georgette was pre-deceased by her husband, Donald, her eldest son, Bryce, and her twin sister Adele Coulter Maloney. Left to remember Georgette's loving heart and joyful spirit are her three children, Dennis (and Brenda) Tingle, of Austin, Texas, Carolyn Tingle (and Jean) Mutamba, of Alexandria, Virginia, and Brian Tingle, of Medford, Oregon. She will also be missed by five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.