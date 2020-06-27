Georgia de GraafMay 23,1928 - June 20,2020Georgia Ellen de Graaf passed from this life into the presence of her Lord on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the age of 92.Georgia was born in Cortez, Colorado on May 23, 1928. She grew up in Modesto, graduating from Modesto High School. While working at Benson and Zimmerman Auto Parts, she met and later married Tom de Graaf. For most of her career, she was the secretary of the IBEW 684 in Modesto. She was a committed Christian and longtime member of Berkeley Avenue Baptist Church in Turlock where she served as Church Clerk, Baptist Women's Director and Fellowship & Flowers Director. She assisted her late-husband, Tom in the music ministry. Georgia was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years. She is survived by her son, Tom de Graaf of Virginia Beach, and daughters, Darla Silva of Oakdale, and Diann Fugate of San Jose. Georgia loved to sing, liked to paint ceramics, loved her mountain cabin, and enjoyed her Christmas room. She adored her grandchildren and, most of all, she loved her Savior, Jesus Christ. The family will hold a graveside memorial on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson.