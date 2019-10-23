Georgia Solis Costello
11-17-1928-10-20-2019
Georgia Solis Costello of Riverbank, passed away on Oct. 20th, 2019 at the age of 90. She is survived by her beloved husband Jamie of 69 years, her son Eddie/Carol Costello and daughter Gloria/Henry Arauza. She had 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Angleo, Larry, Richard and Joe and her sisters Lillian, Ramona, Emily and Beatrice. She is preceeded in death by her brother Peter, sister Henrietta and daughter Delores. Per her wishes, there will be no services.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 23, 2019