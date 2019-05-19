Georgia Marie Veare
Sept.10,1942 - May 14, 2019
Georgia Veare, 76, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019 in Hughson. Georgia is preceded in death by her parents Mary & Mac McConnell and George Morganthaler. She is survived by her loving husband Phil John Veare of 57 years of marriage; children Elaine (Lee) Fetzer, Betsy (Brian) Rewers, Steven (Keri) Veare; grandchildren Kaitlynne, Lauren, Olivia, Chase, Brooklyn, Samantha and Jacob.
In Georgia's leisure time she enjoyed antiquing, sewing, crafting and shopping.
Georgia spent over 30 years as a Medical Records Clerk at Doctor's Hospital.
Private burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery. A Celebration of Life is in the process of being planned.
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 19, 2019