Georgina (Pimentel) Rocha
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgina (Pimentel) Rocha.
September 4, 1934 - February 4, 2019
Georgina Rocha, 84 of Waterford passed with her granddaughter by her side on February 4th, 2019 after being cared for at Avalon Healthcare in Modesto. Georgina was born September 4th 1934. She attended Hughson schools.
Georgina will be lovingly remembered by her husband of sixty five years, Horace Rocha. She is also survived by her children Marlene Atkins, Darlene Tobias (Ed), Junior Rocha (Vickie), nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her daughter Diane Mason, her granddaughter Rachel Azevedo and her great granddaughter Alivia Nobles.
Georgina was a parishioner at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Hughson. She was a home maker, a wife, a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother. She was an avid Bingo player and enjoyed the County Fair. She loved her family and cooking for gatherings and holidays. Georgina will be remembered for her strength in character and beautiful smile.
A Rosary will be prayed for Georgina on Wednesday, February 20th at 6:00pm at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Drive Modesto, Ca.
A Mass to celebrate her life will be held Thursday, February 21st at 11:00am St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 7820 Fox Road Hughson, Ca.
Memorial donations may be made in Georgina's name to St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
www.cvobituaries.com
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 16, 2019