Gerald "JERRY" Hall
Apr. 6,1933 - Jun. 29, 2019
On June 29, 2019, Jerry passed away with his family by his side. He was born in April of 1933 in Sparta, Wisconsin. While growing up he worked on his Dad's farm, then in 1953 joined the Marine Corps when he was 18. He was sent to Camp Pendleton, Oceanside for basic training. He served overseas in Japan near the end of the Korean War until 1955, was sent back to El Toro, CA, and spent his remaining time there. He was discharged in 1956 with the rank of Sargent. In 1957, he married Margaret Adams whom he had met at church. They moved to Modesto in 1962 and a son was born in 1965 and twin boys in 1968. Jerry found work as a car salesman and loved it so much he opened his own used car dealership "Jerry Hall's Used Cars" in 1970. The business flourished until he retired in 1995. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents and 10 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife Margaret of 62 years, sons Steven, Rodney (Manette) and Michael, grandsons Vincent, Logan and Keaton and one great granddaughter Alleigh, also sister Bonnie Kotten, Doug Hall and Norman Hall, all of Wisconsin and numerous nieces and nephews.
In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Community Hospice 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356, or to .
Published in the Modesto Bee from July 5 to July 6, 2019